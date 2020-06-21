René Ravenelle

René G. Ravenelle, 62
Hudson/E. Brookfield - Hudson/E. Brookfield...René George Ravenelle, 62 passed away peacefully following a long illness on June 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
René will be deeply missed by his wife of 33 years Maureen (Mitchell) Ravenelle; to whom he is forever grateful for the love, care and strength she provided to him on a daily basis. René also leaves his two daughters and their husbands Ashley and Jay Brown of East Brookfield, MA and
Megan and Ed Morrissey of Hudson, MA; a granddaughter Bailey Brown and a grandson Bentley Brown; three brothers Paul, André and Robert Ravenelle and eleven nieces and nephews. René was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Rita (Jolicoeur) Ravenelle.
René was born and raised in Southbridge, MA and was a longtime resident of East Brookfield, MA. where he and his wife raised their family. He graduated from Marianhill High School in Southbridge, MA and attended Nichols College and Quinsigamond Community College. He worked for many years in construction and then later as an underwriter and disability benefits specialist at the former Paul Revere/UNUM Insurance Company.
As a natural athlete, René was a devoted New England sports fan with a love for the Red Sox, Celtics, Patriots and Bruins. René had a lifelong love of sailing and spent many years sailing his Flying Dutchmen on Webster Lake. He faced many significant health challenges throughout his life but approached every new challenge with a smile and never gave up. He lived by the saying, "You can't control the wind but you can adjust the sails".
René was a voracious reader, a talented craftsman, a history enthusiast, an avid "HGTV" watcher, a graham pie connoisseur and a practical joker. Anyone on the other end of René's practical jokes will remember his quick wit and large repertoire of impressions in his comedy tool kit. René could make any situation a humorous one.
René will be remembered as an easy-going, kind soul and loyal husband, brother and friend, but his greatest legacy and the joy of his life were his two daughters. He basked in their accomplishments, he was their biggest cheerleader, he was a fierce protector and their go-to problem solver on home fix-it projects, gardening, home decorating, cars and good 'ole dad
advice and jokes.
A kidney transplant recipient in 2007, René volunteered with New England Donor Services for many years. René was always grateful for the gift of life provided by donation and encouraged others to become organ donors.
The family would like to thank Dr. Martha Pavlakis and the transplant team as well as Drs. Wilson Grandin and Thomas Hauser and the cardiac team at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and his team of medical professionals at St. Vincent's Hospital and ARA Auburn Dialysis for their tremendous care and ongoing support.
Donations may be made in René's memory to New England Donor Services or the American Heart Association www2.heart.org.
A memorial service will be held in the future. Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA 01550 is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.sansoucyfuneral.com
