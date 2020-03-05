|
|
Renee P. Normandin, 62
WORCESTER - Renee P. Normandin, 62, of Worcester passed away suddenly at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, February 25th. She leaves her sons, Jacob Ringgard with whom she lived and Bryan Laferriere of Worcester; two brothers, Butchie Normandin of Georgia and Bobbie Normandin of Chicopee; two sisters, Lisa Kampman and Paula Solock both of Chicopee; three granddaughters, Isabella, Anastasia and Kylee and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her beloved pets, Peanut, Boss and Cali.
She was born in Holyoke the daughter of Ronald and Pauline (Boutin) Normandin. Renee was a nurse and worked at several area nursing homes and hospitals and retired from Parsons Hill Nursing Home. She enjoyed travelling, spending time in nature, animals but she especially liked watching and feeding the birds in her yard. Funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue is directing arrangements.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020