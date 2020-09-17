1/1
Rhea Berthiaume
1941 - 2020
Rhea Berthiaume, 78

Clinton - Rhea S. (Turnbull) Berthiaume, 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at UMass Medical Center-Memorial Campus on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Guy L. Berthiaume; their children: James Berthiaume & wife Marianne of Lancaster; David Berthiaume & wife Maryann Sargent of Spring Hill, FL; and Amy Grady & husband Scott of Clinton. She leaves two sisters: Laurice Skelton & husband Garrie of St. Albans, VT; and Cheryl Belrose & husband Richard of Georgia, VT; 9 grandchildren: Amanda Pfeiffer & husband Drew of Bellingham; Katie Pazzanese & husband Kris of Leominster; Christin Peets & husband David; Samantha Polack, Andrew, Owen, Colin, Aidan, and Camden Grady, all of Clinton; 5 great-grandchildren: Haley & Rachael Peets, Bella & Austin Pfeiffer, and Sofia Pazzanese; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. She is pre-deceased by two sisters, Donna Davies and Barbara Lumbra.

Daughter of the late Bernard & Ethel (Chamberlain) Turnbull, Rhea was born and raised in St. Albans, Vermont, and was a graduate of the Bellows Free Academy, Class of 1959. On February 27, 1960 she married Guy Berthiaume, and the couple set off on a lifetime of adventure. In addition to raising her family, Rhea and Guy worked side-by-side for decades as she managed day-to-day office operations for the family business, Guy Berthiaume Construction. As a reward for their hard work, the couple enjoyed extensive world travel throughout the globe and winters in Daytona Beach, Florida. Among her many pleasures, Rhea enjoyed knitting blankets for her grandbabies, preparing Monday night dinners for her family, completing crossword puzzles and cheering for the Red Sox and Patriots. As a proud matriarch, "Nanny" Rhea's greatest passion was her family...always putting them first. She could be found cheering for her children and grandchildren at every one of their sporting events and special occasions. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 3 until 6PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Monday, September 21, 2020 in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Rhea Berthiaume to: Maureen's Warriors for Life, The Boston Marathon-Jimmy Fund Walk donation page:

(http://danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/maureenswarriors) Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 17 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
