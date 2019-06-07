|
Rhonda J. (Bullard) Sanchez, 63
Auburn - Rhonda J. (Bullard) Sanchez, 63, of Warren Road, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in her home. She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Larry G. Sanchez of Auburn; her father, Ronald L. Bullard of Auburn; three children, John W. Roy of Auburn, Lisa M. Roy and her companion Sean Garneau of Worcester, and Tanya M. Boatwright-Leveille and her husband Johnny Leveille of Auburn; four brothers, Edward Friel of Leicester, Ronald Bullard and his companion Barbara Kirk Niles of Barre, Ronnie Bullard of Worcester, and Mark Bullard of Hyannis; four sisters, Cheryl Bullard of Auburn, Kathleen Abasciano of Grafton, Cathleen Bisson of Dudley, and Dawna Bazin of Dudley; five grandchildren, Mikayla Artz and her fiancé Ian Lima, Jenna Sarosi and her husband Brett, Justin Johnson, Autumn Dube, and Nathan Leveille; three great-grandchildren, Eleanor Sarosi, Willow Lima, and Aldyn Lima; many nephews and nieces; and many close friends, including Michele, Rosa, Roberta, Sabrina, and Katie. She was predeceased by two brothers, Steven Bazin and Paul Bazin; one sister, Kathie Bazin; her step-mother, Barbara Bullard; and her step-father, Ernest Dionne. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Barbara C. (Nilsson) Dionne, and lived in Worcester, Auburn, and Oxford, before moving back to Auburn in 1999. She attended Doherty High School in Worcester.
Mrs. Sanchez worked for David Clark Company in Worcester for many years. Later, she worked for Interline Brands in Auburn. She had a passion for the outdoors, especially gardening, camping, and fishing. She enjoyed riding with her husband on his motorcycle. She will be remembered as someone who would help anyone, and above all enjoyed spending time with her family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. A calling hour will be Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
