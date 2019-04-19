|
Richard A. "Rick" Aldrich, 67
Brimfield/Ware - Richard A. "Rick" Aldrich, age 67, died accidently while cutting a tree near his home, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Brimfield. Rick was born in Ware on April 6, 1952, he was the son of the late Arthur H. Aldrich and Adele (Podkowka) Aldrich. He was raised on Morse Avenue in Ware, and lived there for many years, prior to moving to Brimfield after his mother's death in 1995. Rick was employed for many years at the former William E. Wright Co., in West Warren. He retired from Monson Developmental Center when it was closed in 2012. For 27 years he was a dependable, volunteer parking lot and traffic attendant for Cebula Funeral Home in Ware. Rick was an avid camper, and looked forward each year to camping with his friends in the summer, and snowmobiling with them each winter. He was the best "dad" to his pets, his cat, but especially to his faithful dog Happy. Rick took Happy with him every day to buy his lottery tickets, the Boston Herald, and make his daily rounds to check in with friends and family. Rick leaves behind his sisters: Gail Walker and her husband Bob, and Sandra Day and her husband Dennis, his brother, Bruce Aldrich and his wife Tina, his uncle, Stephen Podkowka, his aunt, Genevieve Rys, 8 nieces & nephews, and 15 great-nieces & nephews. Rick always had his core group of friends: Dave Smigiel, Michael "Scubby" Skowyra, Mike Wisnoski and Dicker St. George, who were always there for Rick. Rick loved to talk, and could start a conversation with anyone. He will be sorely missed by everyone who new and loved him. A Calling Period will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9:30 - 11 AM in the Cebula Funeral Home Chapel, 66 South Street, Ware. A Prayer will be offered at 11 AM in the funeral home chapel. Rick will be laid to rest next to his mother, in St. Mary's Cemetery in Ware, following the prayer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, 372 N Main St., North Brookfield, MA 01535.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019