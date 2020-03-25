|
Richard Allard, Sr., 82
Millbury - Richard H. "Dick" Allard, Sr., 82, a lifelong resident of Millbury passed away at home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.
Dick was born in Millbury on February 1st, 1938, one of five children of Henry L. and Eva B. (Lachapelle) Allard. Raised and educated in Millbury, Dick met and in 1956, married the "Love of his Life" for the past 63 years, Mary L. Mobilio. Together they settled in Millbury and began to raise their family with love and devotion for over 63 years. A true family man, nothing was more important in his life than Mary, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His greatest moments in life were those spent with them.
Richard began his employed years with Direnzo Concrete & Massachusetts wholesale drug company. He then accepted a position with the Summit Steel company. Dick also employed his own machine shop with Mary, R & M Bearings in their home, and lastly, he worked as a Toll Collector for the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority at interchange 11 in Millbury before retiring. Notably, Richard was a member and past president of the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority teamster local 127.
Dick is survived by Mary; his five children; Chyrel Pacheco and Richard "Rick" Allard, Jr. both of Millbury, Vincent P. Allard and his fiancée Dianne Labonte of Sutton, Arthur E. Allard and his wife Pamela of Millbury, Eva B. Kupcinskas and her companion James Dube of Whitinsville; a sister, Mary Dranginis of Millbury; 10 grandchildren he adored and 4 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Three siblings, William Magill, Irene Renaud and Henry Allard Jr. predeceased him.
Richard was a member of St. Brigid's Church and its men's club, the Sons of Italy, Worcester Lodge 168, the Singletary Rod & Gun, Auburn Sportsman, Uxbridge Rod and Gun, and Leominster Fish and Game Clubs. An enthusiastic trap shooter, Dick enjoyed many hours trap shooting as a member of the above outdoors clubs, the MATA, Mass amateur Trap shooting Association, Amateur Trap Association, GOAL, Gun Owners action league and the NRA. He also enjoyed watching golf, old John Wayne movies and his children's and grandchildren's involvement and participation in activities.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, funeral services will be held privately. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salmon VNA & Hospice, 57 Birch Street, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020