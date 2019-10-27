|
Richard E. Amaral, 90
North Grafton - Richard E. Amaral, 90, of North Grafton, passed away on Saturday night, October 26, 2019, with loving family at his bedside.
Calling Hours will be on Tuesday, NOVEMBER 5, 2019 (next week) from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester.
A complete obituary will be in the Sunday Telegram on November 3, or can be viewed at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019