Richard & Blanche (Berube) Nylen
HOLDEN - Richard "Chick" E. Nylen, 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 2, 2019. His loving wife and best friend, Blanche M. (Berube) Nylen, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Richard and Blanche were married for 63 years. They were together in love and now in death.
Richard was born in Worcester on October 4, 1933, the son of Everett (Nylin) and Elizabeth (Goodrow) Willett Nylen and had lived most of his life in Holden. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict serving aboard the USS McCord (DD534). Richard was a machinist for many years at Norton Company before working at Olson Manufacturing in Holden. After retiring, he went to work at the Margaret A. Rice Elementary School in Holden. He was a member of the Harold N. Keith American Legion Post 204 in West Boylston. Richard and Blanche were both members of St. Francis Episcopal Church in Holden and the 611 Club.
Blanche was born in Ware on October 10, 1933, the daughter of Edward, Sr. and Anne (Ingalls) Berube and had lived most of her life in Holden. Blanche was a bookkeeper at the former Century Supermarket in Holden and also worked at Micro Networks before retiring. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who recently learned how to hook rugs.
They are survived by their children, Richard E. Nylen, Jr. and his wife, Diana of Jefferson and Christina M. Queeney and her husband, Anthony of Rutland; three grandchildren, Derek Nylen, Jared Nylen and Sarah Trafton; two great-grandchildren, Oscar and Ophelia Rondeau; Blanche's four brothers, Edward Berube of Ashburnham, Robert Berube of South Dakota, Thomas Berube of Barre and James Berube of Holden; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Nylen family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the care and compassion provided by the staff of the Holden Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center that touched their lives in those final days with tenderness we will never forget.
A memorial service celebrating the lives of Richard and Blanche Nylen will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 9th in St. Francis Episcopal Church, 70 Highland Street, Holden, MA 01520. A private committal service will be held at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church www.stfrancisholden.org, or the Kindness Coalition at www.kindnesscoalitionma.org Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019