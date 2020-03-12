|
Richard C. Annis, 82
NORTHBOROUGH - Richard C. Annis, a longtime Northborough resident, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, March 10, 2020; he was 82 years old and the husband of 61 years to Janet L. (Sinclair) Annis. Richard was born in Worcester and raised in Westborough, the son of the late Curtis F. and Eunice E. (Dubey) Annis.
Richard worked over forty years at the former Alfax Paper & Engineering Corporation in Westborough. After his retirement Richard worked part-time for several years with Enterprise Car Rental. With a precise skill for sign painting, Richard enjoyed painting and lettering trucks, race cars and local business signage; some of which still stand proudly in the surrounding towns. As an avid midget race car fan Richard served as a NEMA track official for several tracks.
In addition to his devoted wife Janet, Richard is survived by a daughter Robin Ward of Shrewsbury; a son Curtis Annis and his wife Kelly of Grafton; six grandchildren, Stefani Ward, Scott Greene, Shelby Seavers, Traci Greene, Katie Congdon and Kelsey Argir; four great-grandchildren, Haley, Amelia, Ethan and Autumn. Richard also leaves his sister, Shirley Annis and her partner, Susan Bourdages of Pennsylvania.
At Richard's wishes there are no public services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial donation to the , https://www2.heart.org AHA, POB 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020