Richard A. Bates, 82
SHREWSBURY - Richard A. Bates, 82, a lifelong resident of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 in the comforts of his home with his family by his side.
Richard was born in Shrewsbury on May 20, 1937, a son of the late Earle C. and Hester R. (Sivret) Bates. He grew up in Shrewsbury where he graduated from Beal High School. Richard earned his bachelor's degree from Clark University where he was the college's catcher for the baseball team. He later earned his master's degree from The University of Hartford. Richard worked for over 25 years for the Town of Shrewsbury School Department as a teacher for elementary and middle school students before he retired in 1986. With his summer's off from teaching, Richard remained active as a finish carpenter.
Being a resident of Shrewsbury all his life, Richard was very active in the community starting at a very young age as a bat boy for the town high school baseball team and later as a football, baseball and basketball coach for many years for Shrewsbury High School. Richard like many of his family was a member and inductee into the Town of Shrewsbury Athletic Hall of Fame. Family and sports were his life. He was also very involved with the Shrewsbury Senior Center Friends Men's Club, the Borough's Family Branch YMCA in Westborough and the First Congregational Church of Shrewsbury where he was a deacon for many years. Richard was a proud father and grandfather who never missed any of their sporting events. He loved spending time with his wife Jeanne camping, vacationing and trips to the casino. Richard will always be remembered for his kindness, compassion and witty sense of humor.
Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Jeanne M. (LeBlanc) Bates; their three children, Christine Tonelli and her fiancé Shion Philibert with whom he lived, Nicolas Bates and his wife Kathleen Shaffer of Melrose, MA and Richard E. Bates and his significant other, Kellee Kores of Leicester; four grandchildren, Rino Tonelli, Zachary Bates, Joseph O'Brien and Phoenix Bates; four loving sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a daughter, Jeanne Marie Bates; two brothers, Earle "Sonny" Bates and William Sivret; two sisters, Ruth Andrews and Corliss Glover; four brothers-in-law; and many wonderful "grand pets."
A funeral service for Richard will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:00 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Shrewsbury. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, December 19th from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. Contributions in his name can be made to: VNA Care, Fund Development Office, 199 Rosewood Drive, Suite 180, Danvers, MA 01923.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019