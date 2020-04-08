|
Richard I. Bemis, 92
NORTHBOROUGH - Richard "Dick" Bemis, – loving husband, father, grandfather and friend – passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born on May 21, 1927 in Northborough, MA, Richard was the youngest son of Waldo H. Bemis and Florence Balcom Bemis. He had three siblings: his sisters Lois and Aleta and his brother Winfield, all who preceded him in death.
Upon graduation from Northborough High School Dick entered the U.S. Navy and proudly served in WWII. After the war, he returned to civilian life and attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering. He enjoyed his career with Raytheon Company which spanned more than 40 years, and retired in 1992. Dick had the good fortune to meet Hazel Tufts on a blind date; after a brief courtship they married in 1956 and settled in Marlborough to raise their family. They enjoyed 63 happy years together, returning to Northborough in retirement.
Dick was a National ski patrol member and was a member of AlaBYe SKI Club. He especially loved climbing to Tuckerman's Ravine for early spring skiing. He and wife Hazel enjoyed camping; they owned a motor home for several years and were active members of the Algonquin Campers with their friends in Marlborough. For more 20 years they spent winters in their park model in Haines City, Florida, where they had great friends and enjoyed playing bocce, dominos and cards, and gathering for community events and celebrations. Dick and Hazel enjoyed travel; their memorable trips included visits to Alaska, Hawaii and Europe, as well as several Caribbean cruises. He loved spending time with his family and together they enjoyed reunions in Bermuda, Mexico, and most recently in Newport, Rhode Island this past summer. He is survived by his wife Hazel; son David and wife Theresa of Weldon Springs, Missouri; daughter Sandra and husband Doug of Maynard; son Scott and wife Kathleen of Lawrenceville, Georgia; and son Steve and wife Michelle of Northborough. His ten grandchildren – Hunter, Jonathan, Colton, Benjamin, Kevin, Audrey, Garrison, Jeremy, Kara and Rachel, and two great grandchildren – Harper and Kellen, brought him much joy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A private celebration of his life will be held at a future date. To leave a condolence for his family, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020