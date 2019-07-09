|
Richard A. Benoit, 81
WORCESTER - Richard A. Benoit, 81, died peacefully on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Residence in Worcester. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours from 5 to 8 pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, 260 Cambridge St., Worcester. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of the Telegram and Gazette.
