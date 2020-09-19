Richard R. Berthiaume, 91
AUBURN - Richard R. "Richie" Berthiaume, 91, longtime Auburn resident, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, with his loving family by his side.
Born and raised in Worcester, Richie was one of fifteen children of the late Alexander and Mary (Sweet) Berthiaume. He attended Worcester schools and for over two decades Richie worked for George Meyer Co. as a machinist. He dedicated many years working for Package Steel Systems of Sutton, until retirement.
Richie married the love of his life, Jean E. (Wahlstrom), in June of 1953. He was a dedicated husband and father.
Richie could fix anything and was always eager to help a neighbor. He was a perfectionist and it showed in his work. He was a natural born woodworker, finish carpenter, and built beautiful homes, including the first where he raised his family. He enjoyed gardening and landscaping. He had an amazing, one-of-a-kind sense of humor and a kind heart.
In addition to his beloved Jean, Richie is survived by his children: Wendy M. Berthiaume of Dover, New Hampshire, Richard R. Berthiaume Jr. of Millbury, Brenda A. Brownell of Shutesbury, and Karen A. Flood and her husband Jeffrey of Lehigh Acres, Florida; twelve grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. Along with his parents, Richie was predeceased by his daughter, Susan (Berthiaume) O'Neill, as well as all fourteen of his siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, SW120, Boston, MA 02215.
A graveside service will be held privately for Richie's family.