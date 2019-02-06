|
Richard D. Birch, 83
WESTBOROUGH - Richard D. Birch, 83, of Westborough, formerly of Medfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at home. He was the husband of Linda C. (Junkins) Birch to whom he was married for 56 years.
Born in Quincy, MA he was the son of the late Carl Walter and Ethel M. (Helgeson) Birch. He was raised and educated in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy Trade School. He also attended Wentworth Institute of Technology Evening Program.
Dick was employed as a Sheet Metal Model Maker for Bayer Corporation in Newton prior to his retirement.
He was a member of The Congregational Church of Westborough, The Westborough Senior Center, Men's Lunch Bunch and the TCA. He was an avid craftsman, loved to tinker, enjoyed country western music, volunteering, biking, bird watching and spending time at his cottage in Wareham.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two children, Edward W. Birch and his significant other, Tammy Fiorentino, of Wareham, Andrea J. White and her husband, Michael, of Bellingham; one brother, Howard W. Birch and his wife, Audrey, of Berlin; one sister, Winifred A. Hesemeyer and her husband, Alfred, of W. Boylston; six grandchildren, Julie, Jennifer, Justin and his wife, Lindsey, Melissa, Steven and Alex and one great-grandson, Owen.
His funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 9, at 10:00 A.M. in The Congregational Church of Westborough, 57 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.
Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Friday, February 8, from 4 to 7 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Westborough Senior Center, 4 Rogers Rd., Westborough, MA 01518 or to the Westborough Food Pantry, P.O. Box 502, Westborough, MA 01581
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019