Richard P. Brigham Sr., 79
WEST BROOKFIELD / OXFORD - Richard P. Brigham Sr., 79, of West Street and formerly of Oxford, died peacefully Thursday, February 20, 2020, surrounded by his family whom he adored more than anything. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ellen M. (Bergin) Brigham of West Brookfield; six children, Richard Brigham Jr. and his wife Debra, Lorna Winders and her husband James, Mark Brigham and his wife Celeste, Maureen Murray and her husband Scott, Arlene Simpson and her husband Ian, and Mathew Brigham and his wife Julie; 18 grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua, Benjamin, Timothy, Jennifer, Amanda, Cody, Justin, Daniel, Chelsea, Shelby, Shannon, Katelyn, Cole, Kayla, Mitchell, Austin and Taylor; 24 great-grandchildren; many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his brother Dwight Brigham. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Arthur H. and Helen (Patrick) Brigham, and lived in Oxford for over 40 years before moving to West Brookfield 4 years ago. He graduated from Auburn High School.
Richard worked at Kinefac Corporation in Worcester for 25 years, retiring in 2013. Previously, he worked at Johnson Steel and Wire in Worcester and Spag's in Shrewsbury. He coached his children in baseball and soccer for many years. He was a fan of NASCAR and spent a lot of time working on cars when he was young. He enjoyed golfing and camping but his greatest joy was spending time with his family and attending his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.
The family would like to thank the Vista Club Adult Day Program at Overlook in Charlton, for their exceptional care during his short time with them.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A private burial will be held at a later date. Calling hours are Monday, February 24, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020