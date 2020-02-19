Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
7:30 PM
Concord Museum,
53 Cambridge Turnpike
CONCORD, MA
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:45 PM
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Sleepy Hollow Cemetery
Concord, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Brown


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Brown Obituary
Richard Noble Brown, 76

Concord, MA - Richard Noble Brown, of Concord, passed away on February 12, 2020. He fiercely loved (and was fiercely loved by) his family-his wife of 40 years, Shelley Brown (née Sternbach); his daughters, Lauren and Jenny; his sons-in-law, Rob Kolar and Ken McCarthy; and his 16-month-old granddaughter, Lily. He was a wonderful father, quiet and caring, who would do anything for his daughters and, after they married, his sons-in-law. Likewise, he could not have been a better husband, showing his love for his wife in every which way and always there to support her. He cherished his younger sister, Susan Holtham (née Brown), and was grateful for her help and support through his illness. He was blessed by his friendships and a rich life filled with good times, laughter, and meaning. A memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 7:30 pm in the Concord Museum, 53 Cambridge Turnpike, CONCORD. Family and friends are invited to gather for a procession forming at the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford Street, CONCORD CENTER, on Sunday, March 15th at 1:45 pm, followed by a graveside service at 2 pm at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Concord. Gifts in his memory can be made to Native American Heritage Association (naha-inc.org); Trustees of Reservations (thetrustees.org); or the Heart Failure And Cardiac Transplant Program at MGH (giving.massgeneral.org). For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -