Richard J. Buckley
Carver, MA - Richard J. Buckley, 88 died peacefully at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, Massachusetts. He was the beloved husband of 60 years to the late Phyllis (Collins) Buckley, who predeceased him at the age of 79.
He leaves his three children, Christine Scribner of Worcester, Richard of Orleans and Philip in North Carolina, 6 grandsons, and 2 great-grandsons.
He was born in Salem, Massachusetts in 1931, the youngest child of William and Anna Buckley's 11 children. He graduated from Salem High School in 1948 and soon after married Phyllis Collins, also of Salem, in 1951.
He attended college at night and became the first person in his family to attend college, graduating from Northeastern University in 1959 and accepted a job as a salesman for Burroughs Corporation.
In 1968 he was promoted to branch manager of Burrough's in Worcester and moved his family to Holden. He served as a scoutmaster for Holden's Boy Scouts troop in the 1970's and spent 10 years involved in Holden's youth baseball programs, coaching hundreds of kids in the process. He also served multiple terms on the Wachusett Regional High School's school committee during the 1980s.
In 1994 he and Phyllis moved to Carver, Massachusetts to retire. "Buck" was always quick with a joke or a helping hand. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020