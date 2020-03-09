|
Richard G. Buma
MILFORD - Richard G. Buma, 74, of Milford passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Elizabeth L. (Harrington) Buma.
Dick was born in Worcester the son of the late Herman and Hazel (Broadhurst) Buma and was a graduate of Uxbridge High School, Class of 1964. He earned his Associates Degree in business from Dean College, Franklin, and his Bachelor's Degree in business from Nasson College, Springvale, ME. He graduated from New England Institute in Boston and earned his Funeral Director's license in 1973.
Richard purchased the Sargeant Funeral Home in 1974 and has been active in the business he loved his entire life.
Dick was an active member in many organizations. He was Past President of the Uxbridge Rotary Club, a member of the Masonic Lodges in Uxbridge and Milford and York Rite Chapters, a member of the Shriner's, a former member of the Uxbridge Flying Squadron and on the Board of Director's at St. Camillus Health Center, in Whitinsville for 10 years. Dick served on the Advisory Board of the Milford Salvation Army for 30 years, and was a Trustee of the Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford for over 31 years. He was Past President of the Sgt. John W. Powers American Legion Post # 59 and a member of the Italian- American War Veterans Post # 40 both in Milford.
Dick and Betsy celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary last Dec. 26, 2019.
He was a U.S. Army Cpt., serving during the Vietnam Era. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, taking cruises with his wife and living each day to the fullest.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Susan E. and her husband Sean Nowak of Waxhaw, NC, his son, James R. and his wife Laurie Buma of Uxbridge, five grandchildren, Michael, Elizabeth, Catherine, Alexis and Samantha; his sister, Nancy L. Baker of Petersham and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Deborah Bolster.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5-7 PM in the BUMA SARGEANT FUNERAL HOME, 42 Congress St., Milford.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 AM in the funeral home. Burial will follow with Military Honors in Pine Grove Cemetery, Cedar St. Milford.
Donations in Dick's memory may be made to the or offer a kind gesture to make someone else's day.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020