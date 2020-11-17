1/1
Richard Burke
Richard E. Burke

WORCESTER - Richard E. Burke passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at home. He leaves his wife of 52 years, Kathleen (Cremins) Burke.

Richard was born in Worcester, the son of John and Mary (Horan) Burke.

He graduated from St. Peter High School, St. Michael College in Vermont, and Fitchburg State College.

Richard served in the U.S. Air Force retiring as a Captain.

He was a teacher in the Shrewsbury Public Schools for many years, before retiring.

He was a member of Christ the King Church where he was a Eucharistic minister and served on the Liturgy Committee.

Richard leaves a brother John H. Burke of Worcester; a sister Mary Burke Mansour and her husband Francis of Leominster and Conn.; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

His brother James Burke was lost at Sea in World War II, and his sister-in-law Claire Burke passed away in 2018.

Richard and his wife loved to vacation at Hampton Beach and in Rhode Island on the Fourth of July.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10:30 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 1052 Pleasant St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Face coverings and distancing are required at the church and cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Church.

The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester, is directing arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Christ the King Church
Funeral services provided by
Athy Memorial Home
111 Lancaster St
Worcester, MA 01609
(508) 756-4689
