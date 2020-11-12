Richard C. Caribo Sr. 92



Worcester - Richard C. Caribo Sr. 92 of 19 King Philip Road passed away peacefully at home on November 6, 2020. He now joins his loving wife Dolly Ellarie Caribo who passed away on February 5, 2003. He leaves two sons Richard C. Caribo Jr.; Michael R Caribo both of Worcester; a daughter Penny S Hollopeter of Cheboygan MI; many nieces; nephews; grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Richard was a veteran of WWII. Richard worked for Heald Machine Corporation for 36 years before retiring in 1987. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. All services will be private.





