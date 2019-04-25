|
|
Richard A. "Dickie" Chupka, 60
WHITINSVILLE - Richard A. "Dickie" Chupka, 60, passed away on Thurs. April 25, 2019 at Milford Hospital after a period of declining health. Dickie had lived at the Alternative's/Open Sky apartments in Whitinsville the past 15 years.
He leaves his 3 siblings, Catherine A. Carleton and her husband Chuck of Lansdale, PA, David A. Chupka and his wife Susan of Douglas, and Daniel A. Chupka and his wife Christine of Charlton; 3 nephews, Alex, Nicholas, and Zac; 4 nieces, Madeline, Louisa, Haley and Kylie; his aunt, Caroline Prince and her husband Roger of Franklin; several cousins, as well as his many friends and caregivers in the Open Sky community who had been so good to him throughout his life. Born in Worcester, MA on December 13, 1958, he was son of the late Allan and Madeline (Vecchione) Chupka.
Dickie was a lifelong Red Sox and Patriots fan, and loved watching baseball games at Fenway Park. He was a Sesame Street aficionado, loved Papa Gino's, Table Talk Pies, and Mountain Dew. He rarely missed watching his favorite game show Wheel of Fortune and loved being with his family and visiting his many friends. He had an electric personality that made him a crowd favorite wherever he was. Known for his infectious smile and enthusiastic greetings, he was the embodiment of genuine love and happiness.
His family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the many doctors, nurses, and staff in the ICU at Milford Hospital for their impeccable care and compassion shown to Dickie over the past 2 weeks. They would also like to thank the staff and residents at Open Sky for their tremendous love and support over the years. They really helped Dickie live a wonderful and happy life.
His funeral Mass will be held on Mon. April 29 at 10 AM in St. Patrick's Church, 1 Cross St., Whitinsville. Burial will follow in St. Denis Cemetery in Douglas. Calling hours at Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville will be Sun. April 28 from 1-4 PM. In lieu of flowers donations in Dickie's memory may be made to: Open Sky Community Services, 4 Main St., Worcester MA 01602, https://bridgetraininginstitute.givecloud.co/product/donatenow-OS/donation-to-open-sky. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019