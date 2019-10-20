Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
View Map
Richard Clark


1952 - 2019
Richard Clark Obituary
Richard J. Clark, 67

Worcester/Holden - Richard J. Clark, 67, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. He was born in Worcester, the son of the late Alice M. (Newell) and William R. Clark Jr. and grew up in Holden. He later moved to Worcester where he had lived for the past ten years.

Richard graduated from Wachusett Regional High School with the class of 1971. He went on to work at Vellumoid Inc. for many years doing several different jobs. Richard was an avid fisherman and enjoyed working on small engines. He could be seen enjoying a walk around the neighborhood almost every day for the past several years. Richard is survived by his beloved brother, Robert W. Clark of Weare, NH.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service honoring and celebrating Richard's life at 9 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
