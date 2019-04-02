|
|
Richard "Terry" Connors, 75
DOUGLAS - Richard "Terry" Connors, age 75, passed away at his home Saturday, March 30, 2019 with his loving family at his side. He leaves three daughters, Michaela Aldridge and her husband Ken of Pawtucket, RI, Amie J. Briggs and her husband Larry of Douglas and Kelli Kennedy of Douglas. He also leaves two brothers, Dennis Connors and his wife Christine of Hyannis and John Connors and his wife Judy of Greenland, NH; two sisters, Kathleen Collins and her husband Jake of Sagamore Beach, MA and Mary Jane Melia and her husband Jim of Sandwich. He also has seven grandchildren including Caleb, whom he had a special bond, plus many nieces and nephews. Richard had a brother that predeceased him, Thomas Connors.
He was born in Woonsocket, RI son of the late Thomas Connors and Eleanor (Maloney) Connors and lived in Douglas for the past three years, prior to that living in the Uxbridge and Northbridge areas. He was retired from the telephone company where he worked as an installation technician. Richard enjoyed playing pitch and running cruise nights and traveling the country on his many road trips.
Calling hours and a Celebration of Life will be held April 26, 2019 at the Uxbridge Polish American Social & Civic Hall located at 167 Mendon St. Uxbridge, MA. Calling hours will begin at 3:30pm with a service at 5:30pm followed by a reception complete with dinner and drinks. Friends are encouraged to come prepared to share stories of Terry during this time. Please omit flowers and donations are requested in his memory to the Ethan Henry Lecours Foundation, P.O. Box 193, Lincoln, RI 02865 or Ethanhenry.org. The Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School St., Webster, MA has been entrusted with his arrangements. A guest book is available atwww.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a condolence or light a candle.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019