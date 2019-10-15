Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Richard Conroy
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:45 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Richard Conroy Jr.


1955 - 2019
Richard Conroy Jr. Obituary
Richard A. Conroy Jr. 63

Worcester - Richard A. Conroy Jr. 63 of Worcester died Friday October 11, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Worcester after a long illness. Born in Worcester he was the son of the late Richard A. and Theresa (Jason) Conroy. Richard was a lifelong resident of the city and as a young man he served his community as a civil defense volunteer fireman for the city of Worcester. Richard worked for the former Parker Manufacturing where he was a machine operator and supervisor for over 20 years.

Richard leaves his beloved wife Linda (Remick) Conroy whom he spent the last 42 years with, one daughter Shannon L. Conroy, two stepdaughters, Michelle Embair and her husband Jeffrey and Marlena Hanley. Richard's one son Richard A. Conroy III died on September 16, 2018. Richard also leaves his two brothers, Joseph Jason Sr. and Jeffrey Conroy Sr., seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Richard will be conducted on Friday October 18, 2019 at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester 01605. Calling hours will be from 4pm to 6:45pm, with a funeral service to be conducted at 6:45pm.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Richards memory to the at

To offer condolences to Richard's family or to share a memory of Richard please visit www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
