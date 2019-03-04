Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Richard Omer Contois

VERNON, CT - Richard Omer Contois, 86, of Vernon, beloved husband of Mary (Gilfoy) Contois passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was born July 17, 1932 in his grandmother's sewing room in Auburn, MA, the son of the late Omer and Claire (LaBrie) Contois. He served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps and received training at Fort Manmouth, NJ. He retired from U.S. envelope after 42 years and never took a sick day. He was a member of the Rockville Elks Lodge #1359.

Besides his wife of 65 years he is survived by his daughter, Marilyn Popick and her husband James; his son, Mark Contois and his partner Charles McGowan of NJ; his brother, Robert Contois and his wife Pauline of Auburn, MA; his grandchildren, Erica Popick Kevrekian and her husband Gregor, David Popick, Matthew Popick and his partner Melissa Schaff; his great grandson, Dante; his favorite niece, Linda Jubinville Boisvert and her husband John; and his favorite nephew, Alan Contois and his wife Patricia.

Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 9:30 to 10:30 AM on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville, CT 06066. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 33 West St. Rockville, CT 06066. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000 Department 142, Memphis, TN 38148 or the Disabled American Veterans, 35 Cold Spring Rd., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For online condolences please visit: http://www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2019
