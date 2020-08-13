Richard A. Cronin, 77Northbridge - Richard A. Cronin, 77, died Wednesday, August 12, in the Saint Camillus Health Center, after a period of declining health and a broken heart, three months after the death of Suzanne (LaFlash) Cronin, his wife of 54 years. He is survived by his daughter Tricia Lambert, and his grandchildren, Noah, Tucker, Caroline (Coco), and Alexandra Lambert of Northbridge. His son, Timothy R. Cronin, died in 2018.Mr. Cronin was born in Quincy, September 18, 1942, the son of Arthur and Florence (Kirby) Cronin. He grew up in Hopkinton, and lived in Whitinsville 54 years. He was a graduate of Hopkinton High School and Chamberlain Junior College. He was a manufacturer's sales representative in the wholesale carpet industry, having worked for Shaw Industries, Philadelphia Carpets and Mohawk Carpets.He was a member of Saint Peter's Church in Northbridge. He enjoyed extensive travels with Suzanne, coaching his daughter's youth softball team, enjoyed golf, and was an avid fan of college and pro sports, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. Dick's greatest pleasure, however, was the time he spent with his grandchildren.A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am, Tuesday, August 18, in Saint Peter's Church, Church Avenue, Northbridge. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. Calling Hours will be 5-7pm, Monday, August 17, in the Carr Funeral Home.. Face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Peter's Church, 39 Church Ave, Northbridge, MA 01534, or to the Northbridge Fire Department, 193 Main St., Whitinsville, MA 01588. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit