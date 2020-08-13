1/1
Richard Cronin
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Cronin, 77

Northbridge - Richard A. Cronin, 77, died Wednesday, August 12, in the Saint Camillus Health Center, after a period of declining health and a broken heart, three months after the death of Suzanne (LaFlash) Cronin, his wife of 54 years. He is survived by his daughter Tricia Lambert, and his grandchildren, Noah, Tucker, Caroline (Coco), and Alexandra Lambert of Northbridge. His son, Timothy R. Cronin, died in 2018.

Mr. Cronin was born in Quincy, September 18, 1942, the son of Arthur and Florence (Kirby) Cronin. He grew up in Hopkinton, and lived in Whitinsville 54 years. He was a graduate of Hopkinton High School and Chamberlain Junior College. He was a manufacturer's sales representative in the wholesale carpet industry, having worked for Shaw Industries, Philadelphia Carpets and Mohawk Carpets.

He was a member of Saint Peter's Church in Northbridge. He enjoyed extensive travels with Suzanne, coaching his daughter's youth softball team, enjoyed golf, and was an avid fan of college and pro sports, especially the Red Sox and Patriots. Dick's greatest pleasure, however, was the time he spent with his grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11am, Tuesday, August 18, in Saint Peter's Church, Church Avenue, Northbridge. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick's Cemetery. Calling Hours will be 5-7pm, Monday, August 17, in the Carr Funeral Home.. Face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Peter's Church, 39 Church Ave, Northbridge, MA 01534, or to the Northbridge Fire Department, 193 Main St., Whitinsville, MA 01588. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit

www.carrfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Carr Funeral Home - Whitinsville
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Peter's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Home - Whitinsville
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carr Funeral Home - Whitinsville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved