Richard Howe CummingsRichard Howe Cummings passed away on September 20, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. Age 98. His parents were the late Charles Henry and Gladys Maria (nee Howe) Cummings of West Boylston, MA. Longtime resident of Suburban Detroit. Born and raised in Springfield, MA, with summers in West Boylston, MA. Veteran and Captain of the Army Air Corps. Retired in 1986 as Senior Vice Chairman of the National Bank of Detroit after 39 years.Beloved husband of Carol Ann Cummings and the late Cynthia Holt Cummings of West Boylston, MA. Loving father of Roger Holt Cummings (Buff) and step-daughters; Mary Katherine "Kit" MacNee and Jennifer Ann Oseth (Todd). Grandfather of David Michael Cummings (Michelle), Julia Cummings Dick (Casey), Jessica Cummings Halfnight (Ashlin) and Amanda Cummings Spiritos (Zachary). Great-grandfather of Andrew, Caroline & Cole Cummings, Emily, William & Sarah Dick, Kai, Theodore & Cody Halfnight and Lucas Spiritos. Brother of the late Waldo Beaman Cummings and Elizabeth Marie Cummings. Uncle of Waldo Beaman Cummings, Jr. (Pam) and the late Warren Bradford Cummings.Committal services and Military Honors will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020, 1pm at the Mount Vernon Cemetery, West Boylston, MA. A Celebration of Life will be held privately in Bloomfield Hills, MI. Memorial tributes to the "Richard Cummings Student Emergency Fund" c/o Brande Oliver, Lawrence Technological University, 21000 W. Ten Mile Rd., Southfield, MI 48075 or the Cornerstone Education Group, 306 E. Fourth St., Royal Oak, MI 48067.Local funeral arrangements in the care of Fay Brothers Life Celebration Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston.