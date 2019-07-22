|
Richard P. Daniels, 73
AUBURN - Richard P. "Rick" Daniels, 73, of Auburn passed away at Saint Vincent's Hospital on Saturday, July 20, 2019 with family at his side after a period of declining health.
Born in Worcester, the son of the late Vyto and Stella (Kuczka) Daniels, Rick graduated from North High School, and St. Leo University in Florida. He joined the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country for 5 years until his Honorable Discharge in 1969 with a rank of Sergeant.
He worked for Aetna Insurance Company as a field auditor and then as an accountant for various local businesses before opening his own construction company, which he owned and operated until his retirement.
Survived by his four sons, Adam Daniels and his wife Jennifer of Charlton, Jacob Daniels, Sr. and his wife Justine of Auburn, Nathan Daniels and his wife Lauren of Franklin, Zachary Daniels and his wife Amy of Holden; their mother, Pauline Daniels; his grandchildren, Mariah, Samantha, Chris, Kali, Jacob, Jr., Cameron, Logan, Brooke, Ben, Bethany, Julia, Olivia; great grandson Ryan; Rick was predeceased by his sister Patricia Daniels.
Rick's family would like to thank all the staff at Saint Vincent's Hospital for all of their compassionate care.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Rick's family between 10:30 AM and 11:30 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 AM in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in his memory to a . Burial will be held privately. To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 22 to July 23, 2019