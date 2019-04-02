|
Richard P. DePina, 64
OXFORD - Richard P. DePina, 64, of Oxford passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 31, 2019 with his family by his side.
He is survived by his daughters, Lauren and Colleen DePina both of Worcester; his longtime partner and best friend, April Duval of Oxford; his grandchildren, Angel Ameng and Annabella DePina; his sister, Susan M. Counterman of PA; his father Napoleon "Pete" DePina of Southborough.
Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. To leave words of condolence to his family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019