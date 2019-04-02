Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Home
40 Main Street
Southborough, MA 01772
(508) 485-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard DePina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard DePina

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard DePina Obituary
Richard P. DePina, 64

OXFORD - Richard P. DePina, 64, of Oxford passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 31, 2019 with his family by his side.

He is survived by his daughters, Lauren and Colleen DePina both of Worcester; his longtime partner and best friend, April Duval of Oxford; his grandchildren, Angel Ameng and Annabella DePina; his sister, Susan M. Counterman of PA; his father Napoleon "Pete" DePina of Southborough.

Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. To leave words of condolence to his family, please visit www.morrisSouthboroughfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 2 to Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morris Funeral Home
Download Now