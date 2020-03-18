|
|
Richard W. "Dick' Dion, 93,
Whitinsville - Richard "Dick" W. Dion, 93, died Tues. March 17, 2020 after a period of declining health. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Chesterline C. (Cichonski) Dion.
He is also survived by 3 daughters, Andrea Sandler and her husband Neil of Rocky Hill, CT, Pamela Dion of Jaffrey, NH and Kathleen Ursch of Douglas; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, 5 sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a grandson, Michael Paul Ursch, and 2 siblings, Clifford Dion and Rosalie Czarapata. Born in Whitinsville on Oct. 25,1926, he was the son of William and Emma (Dupont) Dion and grew up in the Linwood section of Northbridge.
Dick was a graduate of Northbridge High School class of 1947 and later proudly joined the U.S. Army during the WWII era, where he served as a Utilities Technician, and rose to the rank of Sergeant. After his service, Dick worked in the construction industry for many years, then became the Maintenance Director for the Northbridge Public School System, retiring in 1988. Dick was a member of the Knights of Columbus Mumford Council # 365, as well as a longtime parishioner of St. Patrick's Church in Whitinsville.
He loved spending time at his beautiful lakeside property that he built in Ashburnham, MA, and their family home on Great Island in Point Judith, RI. He also enjoyed gardening, fixing things in his workshop, following the N.E. Patriots, and the Boston Red Sox. Most of all, Dick treasured spending time with his family camping and going to the beach. He was a great role model to his grandchildren whom he loved deeply. He will be sorely missed. His family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Camillus for their excellent care and support shown to Dick during his illness.
Richard's services will be privately held by his family. Burial will be held in St Patrick's Cemetery, Whitinsville. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to either The , P.O Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, 3 Columbus Cir., 15th Fl. NY, NY 10019. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit: www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020