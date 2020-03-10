|
|
Richard A. Donohue, 62
AUBURN - Richard A. "Jeremiah" Donohue, 62, of Auburn, died peacefully on Saturday March 7, 2020 in the comfort of his own home.
Born in Hackensack, NJ and raised in Auburn, Jeremiah was one of two sons born to the late James J. and Lillian (Ledingham) Donohue. He graduated from Auburn High School in 1975 and, in 1984, began attending Motorcycle Mechanics Institution in Florida, where he finished first in his class. Jeremiah had worked for R & M Leasing Corporation in Oxford for over fifteen years, prior to his career at Dana Transport Inc. in Oxford - where he had been employed for over ten years.
He is survived by his two loving children, Jacob A. Donohue and Anna N. Donohue, both of Auburn; his friend and former wife, Laurie A. (Meagher) Leckfor of Hampton, NH; his nephew, Jamie Donohue of Spencer; and his sister-in-law, Joyce Lovely of Auburn. In addition to his parents, Jeremiah was predeceased by his brother, Neal J. Donohue.
His passions included cherishing his time with his children, Jake and Anna, listening to folk and blues music, and trying his best to play what he heard on his guitar or banjo; alongside riding his Harley-Davidson with friends, doing jig-saw puzzles and playing chess, watching Jeremiah Johnson, and reading his Bible with a fresh brewed coffee or a cigar.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the Donohue family between 5:00 and 8:00 PM on Friday March 13, 2020 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA. Jeremiah's funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday March 14, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street North, Auburn, MA. Burial will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the via www.heart.org/donate or by mail: P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020