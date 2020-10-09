1/1
Richard Dow
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard L. "Dick" Dow, 88

Auburn - Mr. Dow passed away at his home in Auburn on Sept 24th

He leaves behind three daughters, Donna Beaulieu of Auburn, Lynne Courteau and her fiancé Stephen Westerlind of Auburn, Lori Chabot and her husband Joseph Chabot of Worcester. Four granddaughters, Michelle, Wendy, Jennifer and Kimberly. Three great grandsons Chase, Evan and Joey. He was the son of the late Clifford L and Nina J (Gildert) Dow. Mr. Dow spent most of his career working at Day Bro's. Inc and Spring Rebuilders, Inc.

He retired to Florida in 1997 and returned 5 years ago to spend the rest of his days with his family.

He was a Marine veteran of the Korean War and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a proud American. There will be no funeral service. He will be laid to rest at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, in a private service


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved