Richard L. "Dick" Dow, 88



Auburn - Mr. Dow passed away at his home in Auburn on Sept 24th



He leaves behind three daughters, Donna Beaulieu of Auburn, Lynne Courteau and her fiancé Stephen Westerlind of Auburn, Lori Chabot and her husband Joseph Chabot of Worcester. Four granddaughters, Michelle, Wendy, Jennifer and Kimberly. Three great grandsons Chase, Evan and Joey. He was the son of the late Clifford L and Nina J (Gildert) Dow. Mr. Dow spent most of his career working at Day Bro's. Inc and Spring Rebuilders, Inc.



He retired to Florida in 1997 and returned 5 years ago to spend the rest of his days with his family.



He was a Marine veteran of the Korean War and a Purple Heart recipient. He was a proud American. There will be no funeral service. He will be laid to rest at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton, in a private service





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store