Richard H. Drohan Sr., 90
WESTBOROUGH/GRAFTON - Richard H. Drohan, Sr., 90, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 5, 2020 with the family he adored surrounding him. He leaves his loving wife of 69 years, Kathleen "Kathy" (Norton) Drohan, his children Richard Drohan, Jr. and his fiancé Joan Hultgren, Thomas Drohan, Stephen Drohan and his husband Rod Rankin, Suzanne Ryan and her fiancé Chris Ace, John Drohan and his wife Carol, William Drohan and his wife Maureen, and Sharon LaBounty and her husband Dennis. He was predeceased by his daughter Kathleen "Kathy" Ludt. Richard also leaves his sisters Betty Peloquin, Margaret Doyon, and Eleanor Dell'Aquila, his 16 grandchildren: Tara Spiegelman, Timothy Drohan, Patrick Ludt, Kathryn Jaeggli, Lesley Drohan, William Drohan, Jr., Kelley McCabe, Devon Drohan, Dalton Ryan, Alec Drohan, Lauren LaBounty, Kiernan Drohan, Elyse LaBounty, Lindsey Drohan, Erin LaBounty, and Carolyn LaBounty, as well as 9 great-grandchildren: Brian, Kevin, and Jason Spiegelman, James, Emery, and Amelia Jaeggli, Vienna and Verona Ludt, and Julian McCabe, and many nieces and nephews.
Richard was born February 19, 1929 in Worcester son of Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Atchue and Martin Drohan. He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict from 1948 to 1952. He met and married Kathy, the love of his life, in 1951; they spent their lives in Worcester County. Richard was an accountant throughout his career, most recently working at St. Luke the Evangelist Church in Westborough, MA where he was also a devoted parishioner. He was a lifetime member of KofC Council #85 Westborough and served as District Deputy and Grand Knight twice.
All are welcome to gather with Richard's family Jan 9th 4-7pm at Roney Funeral Home – 152 Worcester St., N. Grafton 01536. A Funeral Mass will be 10:30am Jan 10th at St. Luke's Church – 70 West Main St., Westborough 01581. He will be laid to rest at St. Luke's Cemetery, Westborough. In lieu of flowers, please honor Richard with donations to The American Diabetes Association at www.Diabetes.org. Share a favorite story or message with Richard's family is online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020