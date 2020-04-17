|
|
Richard W. "Dick" Duquette, 91
Leicester, Ma. / East Haven, Ct. - Richard "Dick" Duquette, 91, of Leicester, Ma.and East Haven,Ct., succumbed to the Coronavirus on April 12, 2020. He lived in Leicester and was married 47 years to Ayline G.(Anderson) Duquette who pre-deceased him. He was born in Clinton, son of Wilfrid N.Duquette & Edith M. (Laney) Duquette. He also had 2 siblings who predeceased him. He leaves 3 children and their spouses: Michele(Duquette) Corniello & Vinnie of Branford, Ct.Craig R Duquette & Joanna of East Brookfield, Ma.and Claudia A.(Duquette) Lavendier & Eric of Orleans, Ma. Raised in Spencer he was a graduate of David Prouty HS. In 1951 he was drafted into the army and was stationed in Augsburg, Germany during the Korean conflict. Mr.Duquette served on the army's first national ski patrol in Gamache,Germany and competed in 1951-1952 EUCOM Championships in Berchtesgaden,Germany as a downhill racer.Upon discharge he attended MIT and then owned a GE franchise repairing televisions and radios. Later he worked in the electrical engineering department at Worcester Polytechnic Institute until retirement. He was an FCC HAM radio operator,an artist & craftsman and a handyman who could fix just about anything. He loved his family, vacationing on Cape Cod and walking and driving around the shoreline with his son-in-law Vinnie. A private service and burial is planned at a later date in Massachusetts.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020