Richard F. Egan
Mendon - Richard F. Egan, 61, of Mendon, died on Monday, July 22, 2019 at his home.
He leaves his long time companion, Barb Beyer; his four children, daughters, Michelle Egan, Crystal Egan and Keely Egan, and a son, Joseph Egan; two brothers, Michael Egan and his wife Anita, and Leo Egan, Jr. and his wife Kim, a sister, Beryl Henderson and her husband David, four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was born in Manchester, New Hampshire, son of the late Leo J. Egan, Sr. and Beryl P. (Thompson) Egan.
Richard worked as a truck driver for many years before retiring. He enjoyed a good round of golf and spending time with his family.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 31 from 5 to 7 PM in the Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 E. Main Street, West Brookfield.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 25 to July 26, 2019