Richard M. Enman, 92
WESTBOROUGH - Richard M. Enman, 92, of Westborough, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Oak Knoll Healthcare Center in Framingham.
Born in Westborough, he was the son of the late Edison M. T. and Edith L. (Rich) Enman. He was educated in Westborough schools and was a 1946 graduate of Westborough High School.
During the Korean Conflict, he served with the U. S. Army attaining the rank of Corporal. Richard was employed as a chauffeur at Westborough State Hospital, retiring in 1978.
Richard was very interested in opera and genealogy studies. He did an extensive genealogy study of his family, which resulted in many trips to Prince Edward Island. His work resulted in recognition and an award by the Prince Edward Island Genealogical Society.
Richard lived at Westborough Country Village for the past 20 years. He was very appreciative of the friends he had there that supported him, along with others at the Westborough Senior Center.
He is survived by a sister, Lillian Abruzzise of Shrewsbury, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sisters, Shirley Anderson and Barbara Handlin, and his best friend and brother-in-law, John Anderson.
Services will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020