Richard Escolas Sr.
Richard A. Escolas, Sr.

NO. OXFORD - Richard A. Escolas, Sr., 87, of No. Oxford, died peacefully, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at his home.

He leaves his wife of 66 years, Virginia C. (Szczepaniak) Escolas, his sons Richard A. Escolas, Jr. (Maureen) of No. Oxford and James P. Escolas (Dorothy Deary) of No. Oxford; his daughters, Joyce A. Williamson of Spencer and Karen M. Escolas of Athens, NY; his brother Louis Escolas of New Mexico; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his grandson Mark Williamson, and his brothers Eugene and Donald Escolas.

Richard was a longtime roofing contractor and owner of Escolas Roofing Co. prior to his retirement.

Born in Worcester, he was the son of Eugene J. and Mary E. (Hart) Escolas and later graduated from Auburn High School and Clark University in Worcester. He was a lifetime member and past President of the Leicester Lions Club. In his early years, he was an Eagle Scout and longtime Scout Master. He was a member of St. Ann's Church and a past member of the Stiles Lake Association.

A Memorial Mass, with COVID-19 precautions, masks and social distancing, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Church, 654 Main St., No. Oxford. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date when it is deemed safe for all to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Ann's Church, P.O. Box 488, No. Oxford, MA 01537. The MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester, Ma. is directing funeral arrangements for the family.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Morin Funeral Home
1131 Main Street
Leicester, MA 01524
(508) 892-8515
