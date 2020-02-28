|
Richard A. Everitt, 79
NORTH OXFORD/ESTERO, FL - Richard A. Everitt, 79, of Chestnut Hill Road, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nellie J. (MacLennan) Everitt of North Oxford; four children, Joseph M. Everitt of North Oxford, Allen S. Everitt of Dudley, David B. Everitt and his wife Paula of Worcester, and Cynthia L. Manos of Auburn; eight grandchildren, Christopher Everitt and his friend Tara, Justin Everitt and his friend Sarah, Scott Everitt, Katlyn Flannagan and her husband Steven, Nichole Olson and her husband Kevin, Tabbitha Robare, Nicholas Manos, and Michelle Manos; and eight great-grandchildren. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Alice C. Everitt, and lived in Worcester before moving to North Oxford over 50 years ago. He was raised by Joseph and Ethel Bonaventura from an early age. He graduated from Worcester Boys Trade High School in Worcester in 1960.
Mr. Everitt was a route salesman for Wonder Bread in West Boylston for 34 years, retiring in 2001. Previously, he worked at Whiting Milk Company in Worcester and worked since the age of 14 at the Edgemere Drive-In theater for 25 years as assistant manager.
Mr. Everitt was a member of the First Baptist Church in North Oxford. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 170 for over 35 years and a former member of the Order of the Redmen. he was member of Royal Arcanum and the Central Mass. Horseshoe Pitcher's Association. He was an assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 147 in Oxford and enjoyed camping and square dancing.
Memorial calling hours are Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Burial will be private at a later date at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Speen St., 2nd Floor, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020