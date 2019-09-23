|
|
Richard J. Ezold, Sr.
Sutton - Richard J. "Dick" Ezold, Sr., died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at home. He was 69. Dick leaves the love of life, his wife of 45 years, Linda (Young) Ezold; a son, Richard J. Ezold, Jr., and his wife Anna, of Dudley; a daughter Lynn Coderre and her husband Kevin, of Sutton and 6 grandchildren whom he adored; Jack, Lily, Jordan, Jake, Max and Alex. He was predeceased by his brother, Will, in 1993.
Dick was born November 25, 1949 in Holyoke, a son of the late Wilfred J. and Leonora (Tapor) Ezold. He was raised in Millbury, graduated from Millbury High School in 1967 and served in the US Navy after graduation. Upon discharge, Dick joined his father in the family roofing business, later establishing his own business, D&R Roofing Co., Inc. After retiring, Dick worked for his son at UVR Roofing & Energy.
Dick was a Harley enthusiast and spoke often and fondly of his rides to Sturgis with dear friends in 2006, 2007, 2009 & 2010. He enjoyed camping, golf and most of all he loved spending time with his family.
He will be dearly missed by all of his brother and sisters in law, tons of nieces, and nephews, and friends who loved him.
Calling Hours are 5-7PM, Wednesday, September 25, at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St, Whitinsville. Dick's Funeral Mass will be Thursday, September 26, at 10:30AM, at Saint Mark's Church, Boston Rd., Sutton. Burial will follow in Central Cemetery, Millbury. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA, 02241. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019