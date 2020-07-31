Richard L. Fay, 73WESTBOROUGH - Richard L. Fay, 73, of Wardsboro, VT., formerly of Westborough, MA, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 while enjoying one of his favorite pastimes, riding his bike on the back roads and trails of rural Vermont.Dick was born on April 1, 1947 (yes, April Fool's Day), in Worcester, MA. He grew up in Westborough and graduated from W.H.S. with the class of 1965. He attended Union College in Kentucky and graduated from University of South Florida. Dick taught physical education in the Westborough School System for 37 years, retiring in 2007 and moving to Wardsboro.Dick had a great sense of humor and positive outlook on life. He like nothing more than joking with his co-workers and friends. He was a lover of all things in nature, the outdoors, gardening and was deeply dedicated to physical health and exercise. He leaves a legacy of grateful past students who adored him as their innovative physical education teacher. He made fitness fun. His love of Vermont was developed in his early years when virtually all his summer vacations were spent there.He was active in his community, volunteering at the food pantry, maintaining the library garden, and performing in children holiday plays. Dick and his wife Carol were frequent worldwide travelers, having visited China, Iceland, Croatia, UK and all the US national parks, to name a few. He loved learning new and different cultures and, and of course, the varied cuisine.Dick was predeceased by his mother, Ann, and his father, Charlie who lived in Westborough. He is survived by his loving wife Carol, daughters Elizabeth and Stephanie, sister Nancy and a large, eclectic group of family and friends in MA and VT.A graveside service will be on Monday, August 3, at 11:00 A.M. in Pine Grove Cemetery, South St., Westborough.During the service, friends and family are encouraged to share stories and memories of Dick.