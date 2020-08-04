Richard A. Fazio Jr, 61WORCESTER - Mr. Richard A. Fazio Jr., 60, passed away on Saturday August 1st, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital after battling health issues.Rick was born on August 17, 1959 in Worcester, the son of the late Richard A. Sr. and Grace (Mardirosian) Fazio.A lifelong resident of Worcester, Rick was a graduate of St John's High School 1977 and furthered his education, attending University of New England formerly St Joseph's College in Biddeford, Maine where he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Marine Biology.Rick worked for 33 years as a correctional officer for the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant.Rick was an avid fisherman and New England sports fan with the Bruins being his favorite team. He never passed up a good flea market especially the Big E. Rick had a passion for college football, planning annual trips with his friends, renting a Winnebago and traveling to the south to attend SEC football games.Rick was known for a great sense of humor. Rick's beautiful cat, Gigi always brought a smile to his face.He attended Our Lady of Mt Carmel – St Ann church. In his youth, Rick sang in the Boy's Choir at The Cathedral of St Paul.He is survived by his aunts, uncles and cousins. A special thank you to his friend, Paula Giangregorio who helped through his times of illness.Private funeral services were held on Thursday August 6th at FAZIO FUNERAL HOME with his burial in St. John's Cemetery. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Louis M. Fazio III, Director. To express your sympathy please visit