Richard "Woody" Ferreira, 75Oxford - Richard "Woody" Ferreira, 75, of George Street, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Donna M. (Cory) Ferreira of Oxford; two children, Kenneth R. Ferreira and his wife Stacy of South Yarmouth, and Todd C. Ferreira of Boston; three sisters, Rose Knight of New Hampshire, Joan Gero of Oxford, and Doris Young of New Hampshire; two grandchildren, Arianna and Alexander; and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by three brothers and two sisters. He was born in Worcester, son of the late David C. and Emily (Medeiros) Ferreira, and was a lifelong resident of Oxford. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1963 and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.Mr. Ferreira worked at Getinge U.S.A. for over 30 years. Previously, he was a diesel mechanic at Dario Diesel in Worcester. He was a member of St. Roch's Church in Oxford.A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Roch's Church, 334 Main St., Oxford, MA 01540.Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.