Richard Ferro

Richard A. Ferro, 69



Worcester - Richard A. Ferro, 69, of Worcester, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, in the comfort of his home.



Calling Hours will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester.





