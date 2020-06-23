Richard Ferro

Richard A. Ferro, 69
Worcester - Richard A. Ferro, 69, of Worcester, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.