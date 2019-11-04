Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Richard Fiske Obituary
Richard J. "Dickie" Fiske, 94

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Richard J. " Dickie" Fiske, 94, passed away peacefully on November 2, 2019 in the Overlook Masonic Home surrounded by his loving family. Friends and family are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, November 7,2019 from 4-7PM in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St., North Brookfield. The funeral will be held on Friday with a Mass at 11AM in St.Josephs Church 296 N.Main St. North Brookfield. A complete obituary is pending and will be in Wednesdays paper.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
