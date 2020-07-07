Richard Foisy

1/
Richard F. Foisy, 91

SPENCER - Richard F. Foisy, 91, of Spencer died July 5, 2020 after an illness. His beloved wife June I (Blackwood) Foisy predeceased him in 2019. He leaves a son Michael F. Foisy and his wife Linda of Perkinsville, VT; two daughters Susan N. Foisy and her husband Stephan Torrey of Spencer and Tracy A. Foisy and her husband Peter Robidoux of New Milford, CT; nine grandchildren, Richard Marsden, Meredith Carnazza, Stephen Torrey, Joseph Torrey, Jonathon Robidoux, Brandon Robidoux, Maeghan Robidoux, Kevin Heiden and Keith Heiden; thirteen great grandchildren, Leiann, Ryan, Emily, London, Kayleigh, Benjamin, Clementine, Daisey, Andromeda, Treyton, Violet, Isabella and Antonio. He was predeceased by his brothers, Roger, Roland and Rodney Foisy. He leaves his sister Sandra (Peggy) Young. Richard was born in Spencer, son of Jerry and Lillian (Lucier) Foisy. He graduated from DPHS in 1948 and attended Worcester Junior College. He served his county in the US Navy. He worked for forty three years for the White and Bagley Company (Oilzum) as an Assistant Technical Director. He was active in town government serving on the Finance Committee & Personnel Board and as an Assessor. He served on the fire station and police station building committees and chairman of the police station building committee. He looked forward to vacationing on Cape Cod with his family. He enjoyed watching New England Sports teams. He was an avid hunter for Hare and Pheasant with Beagles. There will be no calling hours. After cremation burial with Military honors will take place at Worcester County Memorial Park at the discretion of the family. J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing arrangements for the family. Please omit flowers, memorial donations may be made to Spencer Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 147, Spencer, MA 01562.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


