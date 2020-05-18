|
|
Dudley - Richard M Foley, age 53, of Dudley died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Richard was born October 14, 1966 in Worcester, MA. He is the son of Francis J and Judith M (Pepi) Foley.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years Beth (Moynihan) Foley; one son Patrick J. Foley of Dudley, MA; his father Francis and mother Judith (Pepi) Foley of Wells, ME; one sister Kathleen Murphy and her husband Michael of Chelmsford; nephews and nieces Timothy, Peter and Charlotte Moynihan, Kevin, Cameron and Megan Murphy, Matthew and Lily Wilson and many extended family and friends.
Richard graduated from St Peter Marian High School in Worcester and received his bachelors degree from Keene State College . He was employed by Certuse as an Insurance Adjuster.
He was a devoted husband to Beth and so proud to be a father to Patrick who recently celebrated his graduation from Bryant University.
He developed a love of travel and hiking on his many family vacations growing up, took many wonderful vacations with Beth and Patrick, loved sports and was an avid golfer.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held privately at St. Anthony Of Padua Church, 24 Dudley Hill Rd. Dudley. Burial will follow in St.Anthony Of Padua Cemetery in Webster. Calling hours are May 20th Wednesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 with covid restrictions and social distancing in place. You must wear a mask and be invited by the family. Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel. 33 Schofield Ave. Dudley is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020