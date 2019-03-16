Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Richard D. Fox, 69

Ware/New Braintree - Richard D. Fox, 69, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 11, 2019 after an illness. He was born in Worcester, the son of Winston E., Jr. and Beverly F. (Martin) Fox and had lived in Worcester, New Braintree and Holden before moving to Ware over fifteen years ago.

After graduating from high school, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1968. He served in Vietnam as a Lance Corporal before being honorably discharged in 1971. He was a land surveyor for area companies many years before retiring. He was co-owner of Fox Land Surveyors in Holden along with his father. Richard loved to spend time with his family and in his leisure, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing darts, playing pool and his 1953 restored Jaguar.

He will be sadly missed by his daughter, Tina L. Fox of Putnam, CT; his three grandchildren, Andrew, Mia and Bruin Fox; his sisters, Linda Wurm and Tracey Bennett; his five nieces; and his constant companion, his Chihuahua "Lupe".

A committal service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, March 19th at 2 p.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Shelter Inc., 17 Laurelwood Road, Sterling, MA 01564 (www.sterlingshelter.org). Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
