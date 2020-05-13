|
|
Richard G Francis 91
Millbury - Richard G. Francis, 91, of Millbury, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Monday May 11, 2020, in his home after a period of declining health.
Richard was born, raised, and educated in Worcester, one of four children of Aziz and Freida (Abodeely) Francis. On May 14, 1954, he married the love of his life and partner for the next 65 years, Dorothy C. Zailsky. They started their family in Worcester and moved to Millbury over 62 years ago.
Starting as a boy and eager to stay busy, Richard held many jobs: setting up pins in a bowling alley, working in a candy store, a hat shop, as a theatre usher, guessing weights at an amusement park, selling cars, even picking apples with German POW's. His firm handshake, bright smile and quick wit helped him achieve great success as a sales representative for Williams Gold and Dental Supply Company and Ivoclar Vivadent, from which he retired. He was also a Certified Dental Technician who made a career out of restoring people's smiles.
A warm and gentle man with a kind demeanor and a deep faith, Richard was an active member of and volunteer at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. A longstanding member of the Syrian and Lebanese American Club, he took great pride in his ancestral roots. Among his friends he was known as a skilled card player and teller of jokes who could give as good as he got. His mother's nickname for her eldest translates from Arabic as "Coming and Going," because he was always on the move. He notably enjoyed following different routes to his destinations, and while on the road calling on customers, he liked to stop at farm stands, scenic outlooks, or to pick grape leaves and mushrooms. But much as he liked to travel and explore, especially with Dorothy at his side, most of all he loved coming home because he adored his wife's cooking, and enjoyed spending holidays and special occasions with his children and grandchildren, tending to his garden and enjoying the company of his wonderful neighbors.
Richard is survived by his love, Dorothy; his two daughters, Diane King and her husband David of Auburn; Joanne Francis and her partner Peter Egelston of Eliot, Maine; two grandchildren he adored and was so proud of, Jessica and Jeremy; three great grandchildren, Anthony, Sadie, and Madeline; brother George A. Francis of Worcester; sister Vivian and her husband Gary Schweitz of Chevy Chase, MD; three nephews, David, Corey and Joey; and extended family and friends. His sister, Corrinne F. Yannacci, predeceased him.
He will be dearly missed by his many friends, neighbors, and most of all his beloved family.
Funeral services for Richard will be held Friday, May 15th at 12 noon in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 256 Hamilton St. Due to the COVID restrictions, the service can be viewed live online by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com and clicking on live services. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial remembrances in his name can be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 256 Hamilton St., or the Lebanese Orphan fund, care of Our Lady of Perpetual help Church, 256 Hamilton Street Worcester. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements. "May his memory be eternal"
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020