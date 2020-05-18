|
|
Richard P. Gadoury, 68
Dudley - Richard P. Gadoury, 68, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Massachusetts General Hospital after a long illness.
He leaves 5 siblings, Donald W. Gadoury of Dudley, James S. Gadoury and his wife Maria of Woodstock, CT, LuAnn Gadoury with whom he lived, Jean E. Deary of Thompson, CT, and Janet E. Gadoury of Dudley; and many nephews and nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces who all adored him.
He was born on November 13, 1951 in Webster, the son of Henry J. and Eleanora E. (Kokernak) Gadoury and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Bartlett High School in 1970 where he was a standout forward for the Bartlett High Indians' basketball team. He attended Nichols College.
Mr. Gadoury was a sports enthusiast of all New England teams. He enjoyed watching television, particularly political debates. He especially looked forward to family gatherings and the holidays.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring staff at South County Dialysis in Webster where Richard was treated like family for the past 6 years.
A memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Webster at a later date. There are no calling hours. Donations in his name may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Webster and Dudley, 55 Oxford Avenue, Dudley, MA 01571. Arrangements are under the direction of Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020