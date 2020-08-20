1/1
Richard Garstka
1955 - 2020
Richard R. Garstka, 64

Rutland - Richard R. Garstka, 64, beloved husband of Lisa (Malchik) Garstka, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born in Ware and raised in Gilbertville, he was a son of the late Joseph and Stephanie (Koziol) Garstka.

Rick graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science. He went on to enjoy a long career with co-workers, who became friends, at Hanover Insurance Co, AMGRO, Arbella, Blue Cod and Red Hawk.

Rick will be remembered as a devoted family man, loyal friend, engaged colleague, and faithful member of the Catholic Church. He was known for his conviviality and heartfelt laugh that could be heard from a room away. Rick was an avid concertgoer, brilliant digital database designer, and world traveler. He considered himself Dad to his 2 cats and loved relaxing with a glass of wine on a beautiful summer night.

Rick will be lovingly missed by his wife of 37 years, Lisa; his two sons, Matt Garstka of Boston and Benjamin Garstka of Amsterdam, the Netherlands; his brother Joe of Gilbertville; his sister, Ann Garstka and her companion, Paul McHugh of Gilbertville, and many extended family members in Massachusetts, California, New Zealand, and The Netherlands.

A celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather together publicly. As his passions included enjoying a good meal with family & friends and listening to Greg Hill on the radio, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Restaurant Strong Fund at https://www.restaurantstrong.org. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Memories & Condolences
